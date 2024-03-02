Corton Capital Inc. Sells 7,104 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

