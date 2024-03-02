Corton Capital Inc. Sells 7,104 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

