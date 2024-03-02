Corton Capital Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 497,749 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 30.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 91,942 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 96,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth $9,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FG stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.