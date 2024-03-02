Corton Capital Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

