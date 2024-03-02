Corton Capital Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,040 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,238 shares of company stock worth $1,688,486. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

