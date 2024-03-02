Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

