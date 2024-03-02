Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 105.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LEU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

LEU stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

