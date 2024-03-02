Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

