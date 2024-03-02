Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Knife River stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knife River

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.