Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after buying an additional 719,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after buying an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,517,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Activity at NovoCure

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Up 6.1 %

NVCR stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.