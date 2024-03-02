Corton Capital Inc. Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

