Corton Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

