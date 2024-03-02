Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,896,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,541,000 after buying an additional 216,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 98,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after buying an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,500,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.