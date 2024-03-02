Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.