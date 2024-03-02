CRH plc Declares Dividend of $0.35 (LON:CRH)

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRH Stock Up 0.4 %

CRH opened at GBX 6,600 ($83.71) on Friday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 655 ($8.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,718 ($85.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,684.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,034.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

