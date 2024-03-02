Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.4 %

CRNX stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insider Activity

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,056,000 after acquiring an additional 430,659 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,326,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

