Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($65.96) price objective on the stock.

Croda International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 4,898 ($62.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock has a market cap of £6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,523.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,792.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,785.09. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,132 ($90.46).

Croda International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 62 ($0.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,769.78%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

