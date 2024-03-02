Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 7.9%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 156,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 381,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

