Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Cumulus Media stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $61.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.