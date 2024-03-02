CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

