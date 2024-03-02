Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

