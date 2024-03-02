DA Davidson Boosts Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $95.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACA

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arcosa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.