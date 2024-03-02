Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Danaos worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 70.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 100.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 65.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 41.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 23.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of DAC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $80.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

