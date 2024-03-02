Danny Abajian Sells 5,534 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 8th, Danny Abajian sold 540 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $8,753.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Danny Abajian sold 408 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $7,446.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.18 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 699,992 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

