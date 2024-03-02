Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF (TRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF (NASDAQ:TRES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2579 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRES opened at $19.13 on Friday. Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million and a PE ratio of -2,511.16.

