Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $263-269 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.60 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

