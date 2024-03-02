Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 189,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 278,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

