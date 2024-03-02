DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $41.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XRAY. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.8 %

XRAY stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

