Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

