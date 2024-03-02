Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

DEO stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

