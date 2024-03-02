Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

