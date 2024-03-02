Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $188.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.97.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.