DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $144.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,988 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

