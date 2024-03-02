Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

DDS opened at $411.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $447.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.33 and its 200-day moving average is $356.74.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 352.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

