Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.