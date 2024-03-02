Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.84

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 191590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,834,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,262 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

