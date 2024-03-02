Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.38

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 25027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

