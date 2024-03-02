Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $825,360.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00.

DIOD stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $324.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 54,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Diodes by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

