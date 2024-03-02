Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

