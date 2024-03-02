Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $535.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $535.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $441.79.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $447.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.93. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.