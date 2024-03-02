Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.240-3.320 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.24-3.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $72.46 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 45,766 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

