DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $127.43 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

