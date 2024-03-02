DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.80 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

