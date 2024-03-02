Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of -86.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.5 %

DEI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.06. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,513,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 110,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 192,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,185 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

