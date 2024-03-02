DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.48.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 441,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,143.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock valued at $92,005,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,590,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

