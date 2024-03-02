DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at CIBC

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DHT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.83.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$15.65 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

