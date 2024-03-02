Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, reports. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total value of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

