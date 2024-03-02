DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $69.55 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

