Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $149.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as high as $128.29 and last traded at $127.50, with a volume of 48661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
