Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $149.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as high as $128.29 and last traded at $127.50, with a volume of 48661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

