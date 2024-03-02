Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE DT opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

